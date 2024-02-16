Kick Day Special: Sweet Cupcakes VS Toxic Boyfriend

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 16, 2024
If you are under the grip of a toxic-poisonous relationship, you need to eradicate the negative energy to maintain emotional hygiene! And what's better than sweet cupcakes to get rid of a chauvinist person? Let's compare this with an analytical eye!
A cupcake makes you happy without reason while an abhorrent boyfriend makes you feel bad for absolutely no reason!
A cupcake can enable the ways to gentle cope-mechanism while a manipulative partner can turn into a pandora box!
A deceitful rerlationship breaks your confidence, on the other hand a bite from your favourite cupcake always makes you feel a bit better!
Investing time in a wrong person shoves you back, while baking cupcakes is almost a low-key therapy.
Cupcakes are a stress buster and they can eradicate hurdles within few minutes, while a negative person can dismantle several precious months or years of your life!
Precisely, you need to kick up whatever is bad for you and pick up the sublime recipes of different sweet cupcakes!
