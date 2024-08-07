Kiara Advani Stuns In A ₹73,008 Pink Bodycon Barbie Dress

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 07, 2024
Bollywood Actress Kiara Advani stepped out in the city to attend an event where she was all dolled up in pink
All images by Varinder Chawla
She was spotted wearing a pink off-shoulder dress and she looked gorgeous in her Barbie like attire
This pink off-shoulder outfit she is wearing is from the designer label Rebecca Vallance. This dres is called the Odetta Midi dress
According to the label's website, this Odetta mini dress costs a whopping ₹73,008
This dress features taffeta embroidered on the off-soulder and a bodyfit corset sturcture
Kiara kept it minimal with the accesories. She wore strappy sandals and a saaphire ring.
For her makeup, she chose glossy pink lips, light pink eye-shadow, highlights on collarbones and pink nails. She concluded with a high pony tail
