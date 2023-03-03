Kiara Advani looks radiant in tube top and figure-hugging skirt, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 03, 2023
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted in Mumbai on March 3
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She looked radiant in a chic yellow co-ord set
Her outfit featured a tube top, and a matching figure-hugging skirt with a slit on the right side
She completed her look with golden stilettos stacked bracelets
The new bride was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi
Kiara took to her Instagram story a few days back to announce that she has resumed work after tying the knot
Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 in the presence of close friends and family members in Jaisalmer
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha
She will also be seen in RC 15 with Ram Charan
