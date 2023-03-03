Kiara Advani looks radiant in tube top and figure-hugging skirt, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 03, 2023

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted in Mumbai on March 3

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She looked radiant in a chic yellow co-ord set

Her outfit featured a tube top, and a matching figure-hugging skirt with a slit on the right side

She completed her look with golden stilettos stacked bracelets

The new bride was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi

Kiara took to her Instagram story a few days back to announce that she has resumed work after tying the knot

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 in the presence of close friends and family members in Jaisalmer

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha

She will also be seen in RC 15 with Ram Charan

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Celebs glam up for Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla's fashion event
Find out More