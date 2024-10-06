Khushi Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Rekha & Others Turn Heads At Manish Malhotra’s Store Launch

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 06, 2024
Ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra has opened his new store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities and even billionaires attended the launch event in style
All images from Varinder Chawla
Rekha exuded timeless elegance in a classic gold tissue saree, complemented with her staple magnificent earrings and a gold potli
Shilpa Shetty stunned in a minimal white gown accentuated with pearl accessories, including a multi-layered necklace, bracelet and a pearl clutch
Kriti Sanon dazzled in a sequined red saree paired with a matching red backless blouse at the launch event
Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a pearl-adorned white mini dress, paired with a white mini bag and pearl heels
Vijay Verma also attended the launch event in a pink and black checked shirt and black pants
Gauri Khan looked chic and sophisticated in an oversized blazer paired with a black tube top and trousers