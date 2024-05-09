Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Full List Of Contestants

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 09, 2024
Bigg Boss 17's heartthrob, Abhishek Kumar is a confirmed contestant on the show and will be seen fighting his fears on KKK 14.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been away from TV screens ever since her stint in Bigg Boss came to an end. The actress is however all set to explore her adventurous side with the show.
Samarth Jurel, who has been in the news for his breakup with Isha Malviya off late is also one of the confirmed contestants for the show.
Gashmeer Mahajani , last seen in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is also set to enter this season of the stunt based reality show.
Media reports also suggest that Shilpa Shinde will be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
Karanvir Sharma, last seen in Zee TV's show Rabb Se Hai Dua has also been confirmed for the stunt based reality show this year.
Along with Karanvir, his Rabb Se Hai Dua costar, Aditi Sharma will also be participating in the show this year.
Known for her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti is reportedly all set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff is also rumoured to be participating in this season of the show.
The latest name to join the list of confirmed contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is Anupamaa fame Ashish Mehrotra. The actor has quit his show and will soon go ahead to be a part of KKK 14.