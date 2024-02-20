Khajuraho Trip: 6 Places You Must Visit To Explore The Spectacular Region

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 20, 2024
Are you planning a trip to Khajuraho this February amid the ongoing dance festival in the region? While visiting the temples would be on your list already, don't miss adding these six places to your itinerary.
Raneh Waterfalls: The natural waterfall on the Ken River of Madhya Pradesh is popularly known as the Grand Canyon of India and happens to be one of the places you can't miss visiting during your trip here.
Ken Alligator Sanctuary: A safari at this serene place is something that will captivate nature and wildlife enthusiasts during their trip to Khajuraho.
Ajaigarh Fort: One of the historic landmarks of Madhya Pradesh, the 1000-year-old fort is a significant tourist attraction.
Dhubela Museum: While Khajuraho is an architectural marvel, the walls of this palace built by Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundella and inaugurated by Pandit Nehru stand out for its unique Bundella architecture.
Mastani Mahal: This beautiful palace was built by king Chhatrasal remembering the gracious dancer and daughter'Mastani,' who got married to Baji Rao Peshwa.
Gole Market: This happens to be a delightful place for shopaholics as this shopping destination offers customers several things ranging from ethnic dresses, and sandstone art pieces to artifacts.