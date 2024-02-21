Khajuraho: Stunning Facts About These Temples That You Didn't Know Before

By: Rahul M | February 21, 2024
Khajuraho is a region in Madhya Pradesh which has a group of Hindu and Jain temples. In 1986, it entered the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site.
While India's Taj Mahal makes it to the seven wonders of the world, Khajuraho holds a place in the "seven wonders" of India.
You might have come across the fact that the artwork and sculpture on the temple walls are erotic and depict lessons from the Kamasutra, but that's not the only reason why this divine premises is popular.
It is one of the places where people come to admire architecture. Similar to the recent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi, temples here too share the 'Nagara' style of construction.
It is also interesting to know how Khajuraho got its name. It was derived from the word 'khajur' which refers to the date palm trees that existed once at the entry gate of the temples.
The temples aren't dedicated to one single deity which makes the place very special for worship. It is dedicated to various divine figures in Hinduism and Jainism such as Kali Mata, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Adninath, the first Jain Tirthankara among others.
The architecture is intricate but it comes with some open spaces which form a home for birds visiting the temples. It is said to be good omen on spotting owls here, especially at the Parshvanatha Mandir.