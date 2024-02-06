Kavi Pardeep Birth Anniversary: Know About The Lyricist Who Penned 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon'

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 06, 2024
Kavi Pradeep, the poet behind 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon', was born on February 6, 1915 and is considered one of the most celebrated poets of India. To the unversed, the poet's real name was Ramchandra Narayan ji Dwivedi.
Wikipedia
Apart from this signature work, he is known for several other songs like 'Door Hato Aye Duniya Walo', 'Chal Chal Re Naujawan', 'Aao Bacchon Tumhe Dikhayein', which are widely played during national festivals even today.
Wikipedia
Notably, in 1997, he was awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for outstanding contribution in film poetry.
Wikipedia
The poet who basically belonged to Ujjain, embarked on his careative career as a poet of 'Kavi-Sammelan' and then stepped into cinema to establish himself as a lyricist with film 'Kangan' (1939) at 'Bombay Talkies'.
Wikipedia
In 2014, the family of the poet came in mainstream news for taking action against a derogatory remark of leader Kailash-Vijayvargiya, who was then environment minister in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
Bharatkosh
Coincidentally, his birthday clashes with the death anniversary of singer Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice was alluring enough to move Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
Wikipedia
The genuine simple expressions and deep connection with 'Jung-e-Aazadi' makes him stand out amid throng of wordsmiths.
Facebook/Canva