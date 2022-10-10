Katrina Kaif stuns in Rs 1.5 lakh floral pant suit

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a floral pant suit on Monday
The actress stepped out for the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot
The actress opted for a floral printed dress
She wore Alice+Olive outfit which reportedly comes with a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Katrina kept her makeup simple and glossy
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actress applied pink lipstick and left her silky straight hair open
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Katrina's film Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town for a long time now
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The trailer is well received by the audience
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddant Chaturvedi in lead roles
Photo by Viral Bhayani
