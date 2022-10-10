Katrina Kaif stuns in Rs 1.5 lakh floral pant suit

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a floral pant suit on Monday

Instagram

The actress stepped out for the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot

Instagram

The actress opted for a floral printed dress

Instagram

She wore Alice+Olive outfit which reportedly comes with a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Katrina kept her makeup simple and glossy

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress applied pink lipstick and left her silky straight hair open

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Katrina's film Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town for a long time now

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The trailer is well received by the audience

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddant Chaturvedi in lead roles

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Rakul Preet Singh Birthday Special: Hottest pics of the actress
Find out More