Kasturba Gandhi Death Anniversary: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter Of India

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 22, 2024
In the light of 'Indian Freedom Movement', we often forget some important names. Kasturba Gandhi, the political activist and social worker is another such name in the chronicles of national pride.
Kasturba Gandhi was born on April 11, 1869 and scummbed to death on February 22, 1944. At the tender age of 14, she became the better-half of Mahatma Gandhi and walked with him durimg the most challenging times. She became a mother in 1892, but she was also a rebel soul who raised her voice to liberate India.
After stepping into professional arena, she activitely participated in the south-african protests for the fundamental rights of Indian residents.
In the time, when women were not allowed to attend school education and work, she raised her voice for Indian women to restore and boost the backbone of freedom movemnet and devoted her life to elevate the Gandhian Aashrams.
In 'Champaran' she contributed on the forefront of women-welfare endeavours. An icon behind the mainstream rebel, she reinforced the 'Satyagrah'.
She survived two heart-attacks and succumbed to death in a distressing health condition. However, she was the wife of 'Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi, but it's not her only identity.