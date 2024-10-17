Karwa Chauth 2024: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs-Inspired Jewellery For Your Karwa Chauth Look

By: Rahul M | October 17, 2024
Karwa Chauth 2024 will be celebrated on October 20. And, to elevate your festive look, here are Bollywood actress-inspired jewellery to style your Karwa Chauth looks
Katrina Kaif's Instagram
If your ensemble is minimal, then enhance it with bejeweled accessories like statement necklaces, earrings, and mang tikka, just like Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's Instagram
You can also opt for a pearl-adorned white neckpiece for gold and ivory Karwa Chauth attires
Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Magnificent accessories with emeralds and diamonds can be a great option for luxurious and extravagant festive looks
Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Excude elegance like Shraddha Kapoor in dainty pastel jewels, paired with soft-hued traditional outfits
Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
An extravagant jhumkas always adds drama to your simple attire. Ditch other accessories to wear dangling gold earrings, similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Shiny silver embellished and diamond studded jewels options are ideal options for a festive night
Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Lastly, take your Karwa Chauth fashion to new heights just like Sonam Kapoor in a dramatic gold neckpiece, paired with exquisite earrings for the festival
Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
