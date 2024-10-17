Karwa Chauth 2024: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs-Inspired Jewellery For Your Karwa Chauth Look

By: Rahul M | October 17, 2024

Karwa Chauth 2024 will be celebrated on October 20. And, to elevate your festive look, here are Bollywood actress-inspired jewellery to style your Karwa Chauth looks

Katrina Kaif's Instagram

If your ensemble is minimal, then enhance it with bejeweled accessories like statement necklaces, earrings, and mang tikka, just like Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's Instagram

You can also opt for a pearl-adorned white neckpiece for gold and ivory Karwa Chauth attires

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Magnificent accessories with emeralds and diamonds can be a great option for luxurious and extravagant festive looks

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Excude elegance like Shraddha Kapoor in dainty pastel jewels, paired with soft-hued traditional outfits

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

An extravagant jhumkas always adds drama to your simple attire. Ditch other accessories to wear dangling gold earrings, similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Shiny silver embellished and diamond studded jewels options are ideal options for a festive night

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Lastly, take your Karwa Chauth fashion to new heights just like Sonam Kapoor in a dramatic gold neckpiece, paired with exquisite earrings for the festival

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Karwa Chauth Red Saree Inspiration By Bollywood Celebs
Find out More