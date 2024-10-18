Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 Must-Have Items In Pooja-Ki-Chauki (Thali)

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 18, 2024
This year Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 20th. Women fast for their husband's long life and good health
All images from Canva
Chowki or Pooja thali establishment is also done for Karwa Chauth. Here's all you need to have in the chowki
Firstly, start by sprinkling water on the chowki and placing a yellow or red-coloured cloth
Have idol of Shiv-Parvati, Ganeshji and Kartikeya in the chowki. Apply kumkum on a clay pot and tie a 'kalwa'
Fill the pot with food, grains, dry fruits and coin. Then cover the pot withclay lamp
Have fruits, flowers, batasha, clay gauri idol and sweets in the chowki
Also have sindoor, incencse sticks, diya and sarai to see the moon. Makeup material should also be kept in the chowki. Also keep a copper utensil filled with water to break your fast with
Thanks For Reading!