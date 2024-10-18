Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 Must-Have Items In Pooja-Ki-Chauki (Thali)

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 18, 2024

This year Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 20th. Women fast for their husband's long life and good health

Chowki or Pooja thali establishment is also done for Karwa Chauth. Here's all you need to have in the chowki

Firstly, start by sprinkling water on the chowki and placing a yellow or red-coloured cloth

Have idol of Shiv-Parvati, Ganeshji and Kartikeya in the chowki. Apply kumkum on a clay pot and tie a 'kalwa'

Fill the pot with food, grains, dry fruits and coin. Then cover the pot withclay lamp

Have fruits, flowers, batasha, clay gauri idol and sweets in the chowki

Also have sindoor, incencse sticks, diya and sarai to see the moon. Makeup material should also be kept in the chowki. Also keep a copper utensil filled with water to break your fast with

