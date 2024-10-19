Karwa Chauth 2024: 6 Skincare Tips For Newly-Wed Brides Celebrating Karwa Chauth For The First Time

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 19, 2024
Karwa Chauth is right around the corner and women prepare to fast all day and have glowing skin. Here are skincare tips to look radiant on a special day
All images from Canva
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Staying hydrated helps flush out toxins, giving your skin a natural glow
Use a gentle scrub or exfoliator to remove dead skin cells. This will make your skin smoother and help reveal a fresh, radiant complexion
To improve your complexion, use serums after balancing the pH of your skin with a moisturising toner
Apply a good moisturiser to keep your skin soft and nourished. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin that help retain moisture, especially if you have dry skin
A retinol lotion is recommended for enhanced skin suppleness and further anti-aging advantages
Use a hyaluronic moisturizer to seal in moisture. To reduce puffiness and dark circles around the eyes, remember to use a cream with caffeine
