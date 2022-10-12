Karwa Chauth 2022: Take fashion cues from these actresses

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022

Karwa Chauth is just round the corner. If you are looking for last-minute ideas for Karwa Chauth looks, take inspiration from these actresses

You can opt for embroidered full sleeves suit with heavy jewellery

Bhumi Pednekar's lace saare with a choker is the perfect look for Karwa Chauth

Shilpa Shetty always aces the festive look. Like her, you can also opt for a red saree

You can also switch it up a little like Katrina's orange boho look

You can also opt for a western saare like Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Kareena Kapoor's red suit is perfect fit for standing out elegantly

Shriya Saran's minimal makeup with golden blouse and red saare can be your go-to look for Karwa Chauth

Madhuri Dixit's boho full sleeve lehenga is the perfect fashion inspo for the festive season

Sara Ali Khan's heavy embroidered full sleeve blouse perfectly compliments the festival

Tara Sutaria shelled out diva vibes as she flaunted her toned physique in a red flowy lehenga. She teamed it up with a matching 'dupatta'

