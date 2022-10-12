Karwa Chauth 2022: Take fashion cues from these actresses

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022
Karwa Chauth is just round the corner. If you are looking for last-minute ideas for Karwa Chauth looks, take inspiration from these actresses
You can opt for embroidered full sleeves suit with heavy jewellery
Bhumi Pednekar's lace saare with a choker is the perfect look for Karwa Chauth
Shilpa Shetty always aces the festive look. Like her, you can also opt for a red saree
You can also switch it up a little like Katrina's orange boho look
You can also opt for a western saare like Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Kareena Kapoor's red suit is perfect fit for standing out elegantly
Shriya Saran's minimal makeup with golden blouse and red saare can be your go-to look for Karwa Chauth
Madhuri Dixit's boho full sleeve lehenga is the perfect fashion inspo for the festive season
Sara Ali Khan's heavy embroidered full sleeve blouse perfectly compliments the festival
Tara Sutaria shelled out diva vibes as she flaunted her toned physique in a red flowy lehenga. She teamed it up with a matching 'dupatta'
