Kartik Aaryan Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Celebrating 34th Birthday In Goa

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 26, 2024

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

The actor donned an oversized baby pink shirt and paired it with distressed denim jeans

Kartik Aaryan returned from Goa recently after celebrating his 34th birthday in Goa with his close friends

Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has grossed over Rs 375 crore worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Hindi film

After seeking blessings, Kartik Aaryan was mobbed by his fans outside the temple

Kartik Aaryan was also seen clicking selfies with his fans, who were waiting for him outside the temple

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Aashiqui 3, which will be directed by Anurag Basu