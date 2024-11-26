Kartik Aaryan Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Celebrating 34th Birthday In Goa

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 26, 2024
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
The actor donned an oversized baby pink shirt and paired it with distressed denim jeans
Kartik Aaryan returned from Goa recently after celebrating his 34th birthday in Goa with his close friends
Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has grossed over Rs 375 crore worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Hindi film
After seeking blessings, Kartik Aaryan was mobbed by his fans outside the temple
Kartik Aaryan was also seen clicking selfies with his fans, who were waiting for him outside the temple
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Aashiqui 3, which will be directed by Anurag Basu