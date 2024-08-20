Kareena Kapoor Stuns In ₹30,800 Hot Pink Kurta Set For Raksha Bandhan

By: Rahul M | August 20, 2024
The Raksha Bandhan celebration was special for the Kapoor family, where everyone was shelling out major ethnic fashion goals
All images from Varinder Chawla
Among the best looks from the rakhi occasion, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a hot pink kurta set
She wore a hand-embroidered silk ensemble from the brand Brih that featured intricate gold detailing.
For everyone curious, the hot pink look costs a whopping Rs 30,800
Bebo styled the ethnic dress with a pair of statement gold earrings, a timeless watch, rings, black sunglasses and sparkly juttis
She was also spotted carrying a Sabyasachi Esplanade bag in black and gold colour
Alongside her, Taimur Khan also wore ethnic attire, which featured a navy blue kurta paired with a white pyjama
