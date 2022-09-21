Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday dress costs more than Rs 60,000

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide fashionista and one of the most celebrated celebrities in the last two decades.
Adored by fashion forecasters for her sense of style, she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to creating a statement.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
As the ravishing Bollywood star turns 42, she opted for an all-white outfit keeping it chic yet stylish on her birthday.
Kareena wore a Zimmermann wrap billow cutout ruffled Swiss-dot linen and cotton-blend mini dress. The cost of this luxury outfit is around Rs 63,000.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, Kareena is known for her spectacular performances in films like 'Kurbaan', 'Heroine', 'Jab We Met' and many more.
From romantic to action thriller, the actor has proven her worth in every genre and is among one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood.
Kareena got married to actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh.
The couple has worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003), 'Omkara' (2006) and but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Thanks For Reading!