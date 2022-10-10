Karan Kundrra Birthday: Loved-up photos with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022

Karan Kundrra is all set to turn 38 on October 11, 2022

He will be ringing his special day with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash by his side

Karan and Tejasswi have been painting the town red with their love

The two met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' and fell in love during the course of the show

The couple is lovingly called 'TejRan' by their fans

While netizens have time and again called their relationship 'toxic', Karan has always maintained that the two share a healthy bond and are quite possessive about each other

Karan and Tejasswi even mentioned that they are planning to get married "when the time is right"

Not only with each other but the two are often seen spending quality time with each other's families

Karan and Tejasswi are currently the most popular couple of the small screen industry

