Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Others Party At Gauri Khan's New Restaurant In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | February 14, 2024

Gauri Khan, the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has officially ventured into the hospitality business with her brand new restaurant Torii in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She opened the doors of her restaurant to her friends on Tuesday evening and among the first ones to arrive was filmmaker Karan Johar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who usually shies away from such parties, made a rare appearance at the restaurant

Gauri's girl gang -- Maheep Kapoor, Neelam, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh -- was next in line to arrive together to support their best friend

The Bollywood wives struck a fun pose with actor Chunky Panday outside the restaurant

Also present at the launch was a close friend of the Khans, Sanjay Kapoor

Samir Soni looked suave as he posed with wife Neelam, who was all smiles for the paps

Gauri's BFF Sussanne Khan looked ravishing in red as she attended the launch with beau Arslan Goni

