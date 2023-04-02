Kapil Sharma Birthday: A look at his journey from zero to laughter hero

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023
Kapil Sharma turns 41 today. On his birthday, let's have a look at his journey from beginner to legend in comedy industry
The comedian who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, was born on April 2, 1981
He began his career as a stand-up comedian in local shows and college events
Kapil participated in the comedy reality show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2007, where he finished as the winner
He went on to host several television shows, including 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
He finally made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' in 2015, which was a commercial success
In 2016, Forbes India ranked Kapil Sharma as the 11th highest-paid celebrity in the country
However, Kapil faced several controversies, including a fallout with his co-star Sunil Grover, which resulted in a dip in his popularity
Despite the setbacks, Kapil made a successful comeback with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in 2019
Today, Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful comedians and television personalities in India, with an estimated net worth of Rs. 280 crore
