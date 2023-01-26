Kangana Ranaut hosts Emergency wrap up party; Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry attend - see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 26, 2023
Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming directorial venture Emergency
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The party was attended by Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and other actors of Emergency
Satish Kaushik, who will be seen as activist and politician Jagjivan Ram in Emergency, posed with Kangana
Mahima Chaudhry plays Indira Gandhi's confidante, Pupul Jayakar, in Emergency
Shreyas Talpade, who is all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film, also attended the bash
Anupam Kher, will essay the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's film
In the period drama, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
Emergency is also written by Kangana and is being produced by her along with Renu Pitt
Thanks For Reading!