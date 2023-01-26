Kangana Ranaut hosts Emergency wrap up party; Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry attend - see photos

January 26, 2023

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming directorial venture Emergency

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The party was attended by Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and other actors of Emergency

Satish Kaushik, who will be seen as activist and politician Jagjivan Ram in Emergency, posed with Kangana

Mahima Chaudhry plays Indira Gandhi's confidante, Pupul Jayakar, in Emergency

Shreyas Talpade, who is all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film, also attended the bash

Anupam Kher, will essay the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's film

In the period drama, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Emergency is also written by Kangana and is being produced by her along with Renu Pitt

