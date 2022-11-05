Kamal Haasan Birthday: Doting dad moments with Shruti and Akshara

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2022
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will celebrate his 68th birthday on November 7
The veteran Tamil actor is not just an actor par excellence, but also a doting father of two daughters, actresses Akshara and Shruti Haasan
On his birthday, let's take a look at some pictures of the Tamil superstar with his gorgeous daughters
Kamal is quite a protective father when it comes to his kids
Here's an unseen photo of young Akshara posing with Kamal Haasan
Here's a throwback photo of Kamal Haasan, in his 'Chachi 420' get-up, posing with daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan
Despite having a busy schedule, Kamal is always seen taking time out when it comes to his kids
Here's another adorable throwback picture of young Akshara with dad Kamal
Kamal always supports his kids and is a proud father
Kamal does not come off as a strict father. He rather seems to be a cool dad
Thanks For Reading!