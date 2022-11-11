Juhi Chawla Birthday Special: Best movies of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022
Born on November 13, 1967, Juhi Chawla is an actress, film producer and entrepreneur. She established herself as one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema from the late 1980s through the early 2000s
Starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the psychological thriller 'Darr,' Juhi played the role of a bright college student named Kiran Awasti
Released in 1988, Juhi played the lead in the romantic musical film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'
Starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Pancholi, Juhi Chawla played an aspiring model in 1997 released 'Yes Boss'
'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' is a 1993 released romantic comedy-drama film where Juhi played the role of a governess
Grossing over ₹500 million Juhi played the lead opposite Aamir Khan, Ajay, and Kajol Devgan in the romantic action comedy 'Ishq'
Juhi impressed the audience with her performance in 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman'
Juhi played a doting mother in the supernatural comedy film 'Bhoothnath'
Juhi Chawla played a politician in 'Gulaab Gang.' This movie is centered on the struggles women face
