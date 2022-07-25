Jugal Hansraj Birthday: Here's how the 'Masoom' actor looks now

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2022
Jugal Hansraj is all set to turn 50 on July 26, 2022
The actor is happily married to Jasmine Hansraj since 2014
He had started off as a child actor in the 1982 blockbuster 'Masoom'
He then went on to play the quintessential lover boy in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mohabbatein'
However, his Bollywood career was shortlived, and he distanced himself from acting after 2010
The actor currently lives in New York with his wife
He has now turned author with the book 'Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure'
