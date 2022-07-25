Jugal Hansraj Birthday: Here's how the 'Masoom' actor looks now

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2022

Jugal Hansraj is all set to turn 50 on July 26, 2022

The actor is happily married to Jasmine Hansraj since 2014

He had started off as a child actor in the 1982 blockbuster 'Masoom'

He then went on to play the quintessential lover boy in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mohabbatein'

However, his Bollywood career was shortlived, and he distanced himself from acting after 2010

The actor currently lives in New York with his wife

He has now turned author with the book 'Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure'

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Hottest looks of Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Find out More