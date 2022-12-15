Jubilant French fans celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 victory against Morocco, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022
Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday
Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars
Riot police vans lined the broad thoroughfare and the base of the imposing Arc de Triomphe, and white-helmeted officers roamed the crowd
On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing "we are in the final."
France beat Morocco 2-0 to reach the World Cup final against Argentina, in a historic match between the defending champion and Africa's first ever semifinalist
Supporters from both teams gathered in bars from the boulevards of Paris to the streets of Morocco's capital Rabat, from the cosmopolitan French Riviera city of Nice to the historic Moroccan city of Marrakech
In central Madrid, fans celebrated on Sol Square after the match, some with red Moroccan flags draped on their shoulders, jumping up and down, and some wearing the French tricolor
Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56, giving the match political and emotional resonance for both nations
In Morocco, people were able to watch the match on large screens placed in public squares in cities, highlighting the history-making moment this game represents
