J&K: Glimpses Of Snow-Capped Gulmarg Hosting 4th Khelo India Winter Games

By: Rahul M | February 22, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday inaugurated the fourth edition of the 'Khelo India' snow sports event at the Gulmarg Ski Resort
Over the span of five days the Khelo India Winter Games will pay tribute to the hard work, skills, dedication on the ski slopes of Gulmarg.
On Wednesday, two events of Nordic Skiing, one each for women and men category, were organised.
As many as 20 women athletes who participated in the first game of the season represent different states and organisations
While Nordic Men for Sprint 10 KM witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thirty-three players including ten from Army,
About 600 athletes on Wednesday hit the thick snow slopes of Gulmarg
There were enteraining dance performances by artists during the inauguration boosting the energy for athletes.
Flute Artists performing during the inaugural ceremony of Khelo India Winter Games-2024 in Gulmarg on Saturday
