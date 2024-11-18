Jiya Shankar Stuns In Salmon Pink Bodycon Dress

By: Aanchal Choudhary | November 18, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her recent photo shoot.
The actress can be seen adorning a salmon pink body con outfit in these pictures shared by her.
Jiya has opted for minimal diamond accessories to accessorize her beautiful gown.
However it is her makeup and hair so that is doing all the talking. Glossy lips, subtle smoky eyes and a bun, the actress looked stunning.
On the work front, the actress has been seen in a few music videos after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2.
The actress is best known for her stint in shows like ‘Pisachini,’ ‘Kaatelal & Sons’ and more.
Jiya also played a pivotal role in Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza’s Ved.