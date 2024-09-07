Jennifer Lopez Dazzles In Revenge Ensemble, Dons A Silver Slit Gown At TIFF Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 07, 2024

American superstar Jennifer Lopez made a breathtaking entry at the Toronto Film Festival post her separation from Ben Affleck

Images from Jlo & Tamara Ralph | Instagram

The actress stunned in a dazzling floor-length silver gown from shelves of luxurious label Tamara Ralph

Exuding sultry charm on the red carpet, Jlo's attire featured a dramatic high-slit on both sides, holding together with large black velvet bows

Her look was accentuated with statement accessories, including a metallic clutch from Judith Leiber and diamond earrings from Hassanzadeh

Adding drama to her red carpet fashion, Jennifer adorned pointy high heels from Dolce and Gabbana

For the makeup, the Unstoppable actress opted for a bronzy glow with brown smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks and nude glossy lips

Jlo finished off her look with a sleek straight hairdo

