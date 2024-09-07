Jennifer Lopez Dazzles In Revenge Ensemble, Dons A Silver Slit Gown At TIFF Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 07, 2024
American superstar Jennifer Lopez made a breathtaking entry at the Toronto Film Festival post her separation from Ben Affleck
Images from Jlo & Tamara Ralph | Instagram
The actress stunned in a dazzling floor-length silver gown from shelves of luxurious label Tamara Ralph
Exuding sultry charm on the red carpet, Jlo's attire featured a dramatic high-slit on both sides, holding together with large black velvet bows
Her look was accentuated with statement accessories, including a metallic clutch from Judith Leiber and diamond earrings from Hassanzadeh
Adding drama to her red carpet fashion, Jennifer adorned pointy high heels from Dolce and Gabbana
For the makeup, the Unstoppable actress opted for a bronzy glow with brown smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks and nude glossy lips
Jlo finished off her look with a sleek straight hairdo
