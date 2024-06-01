Jasprit Bumrah To Jofra Archer: Players Who Could Finish As Leading Wicket-Taker In T20 World Cup 2024

By: Aakash Singh | June 01, 2024
Mitchell Santner is a highly underrated spinner, but a very wily customer with the ball. Santner's ability to take wickets and keep the run flow down, regardless of conditions puts him on this list.
Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's trump card across formats in the bowling unit. Afridi's ability to make the new ball talk and wreck oppositions in the powerplay makes him a dangerous customer.
Trent Boult is yet another left-arm seamer, who is a sensational operator with the new ball, making it a habit to take first-over wickets in IPL 2024. Boult's new-ball prowess makes him a contender for the highest wicket-taker.
Wanindu Hasaranga might slightly be an odd choice, but he is one of the best in T20 cricket. The additional responsibility of captaincy could bring out the best in Hasaranga for Sri Lanka.
Jofra Archer returned to England colours in the T20I series against Pakistan and bowled with precision in the two completed matches. Archer's pace and the bounce he generates could be a real trump card in the World Cup, leaving batters troubled.
Adam Zampa has been the leader of Australia's spin attack for several years now and is a bona fide wicket-taker. He was the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup and will be raring to go, having not played any cricket since February.
Kuldeep Yadav's 2nd hint has seen him leave batters clueless. The left-arm wrist-spinner had dreamy 2023 World Cup and is expected to continue his golden run in the T20 World Cup 2024.
Jasprit Bumrah is undeniably one of the leading contenders for the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Bumrah has every ball in his arsenal and often takes the pitch out of the equation.
Mitchell Starc is yet another strong contender for being the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-arm speedster was in fiery form in the backend of IPL 2024, spelling danger for the batters in the ICC event too.
