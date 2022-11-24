Japan stun Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's top 10 major upsets in history of the tournament

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
The World Cup has seen its share of big upsets in its 92-year history. Let's take a look at 10 massive upsets which stunned the world
Japan's win over Germany in this edition of the World Cup was a massive upset as they registered 2-1 win
Saudi Arabia shocked the world with a shock win over Argentina in Qatar World Cup (2-1)
Uruguay's win over Brazil (2-1) in the 1950 World Cup is considered one of the major upsets. Uruguay scored twice in 13 minutes resulting in a historic win
South Korea's win against Germany (2-0) in the 2018 World Cup was a massive surprise for the fans. Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min scored two goals in this legendary match
France was the reigning World and European champion whereas Senegal were making their debut in the competition. Senegal's win (1-0) came as a big surprise
In 1950 the USA team were a semi-professional squad with low expectations. However, they registered a historic win against England (1-0)
The Czech team was regarded as a dark horse at the 2006 World Cup. But it didn't stop Ghana who just marked their debut to take the unexpected win (2-0)
Although Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2010 its loss against Switzerland (1-0) was a massive upset for the audience to recover from
Algeria's first-ever World Cup match in 1982 against West Germany was the team’s finest result to date. Algeria won by scoring two goals against Germany
Northern Ireland's gameplay against Spain (1-0) in the 1982 World Cup is still remembered by the viewers
