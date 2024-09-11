Janhvi Kapoor's Gold Kanjivaram Saree Should Be Your Inspiration For Onam Fashion

By: Rahul M | September 11, 2024

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently making headlines for showcasing an array of ethnic fashion during her promotion for the upcoming film Devara

All images from Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

The actress recently stunned in a breathtaking gold Kanjivaram saree from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra

The exquisite drape dazzled in the golden hue, and featured crystal embroidery, antique gold sequins and a rani pink border

The ensemble was styled with a statement metal blouse that complemented the regal appearance

She styled the traditional look with minimal accessories, including golden jhumkas, a nose pin and a few beautiful rings

For the makeup, the actress opted for a radiant glow with shimmering eyeshadows, coated mascara, blushy cheeks and pink lips while keeping her signature soft waves hairdo

While the auspicious festival of Onam is just around the corner, Janhvi's glamorous Kanjivaram saree look can be your inspiration for festive day

