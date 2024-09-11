Janhvi Kapoor's Gold Kanjivaram Saree Should Be Your Inspiration For Onam Fashion

By: Rahul M | September 11, 2024
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently making headlines for showcasing an array of ethnic fashion during her promotion for the upcoming film Devara
All images from Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
The actress recently stunned in a breathtaking gold Kanjivaram saree from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra
The exquisite drape dazzled in the golden hue, and featured crystal embroidery, antique gold sequins and a rani pink border
The ensemble was styled with a statement metal blouse that complemented the regal appearance
She styled the traditional look with minimal accessories, including golden jhumkas, a nose pin and a few beautiful rings
For the makeup, the actress opted for a radiant glow with shimmering eyeshadows, coated mascara, blushy cheeks and pink lips while keeping her signature soft waves hairdo
While the auspicious festival of Onam is just around the corner, Janhvi's glamorous Kanjivaram saree look can be your inspiration for festive day
