Janhvi Kapoor Paints The Town GOLD With Dazzling Fashion Moments At IIFA Awards

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 30, 2024

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's favourite colour is gold, and her recent fashion choices prove it!

All images from Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram

From bejewelled golden lehengas to glided gowns, the fashion icon is donning an array of gold-hued ensembles 

And, yet again, Janhvi opted for another gold moment for her second at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi

The Devara fame wore an exquisite golden two-piece set from the shelves of ace designer Rimzim Dadu, featuring a strapless tube top and a structured long skirt

The attire was adorned with wavy metallic cords, created with silver sequins

She exuded elegance in the minimal accessories, including dainty earrings and a statement diamond necklace

Adding more shimmer to her look, Janhvi opted for a shiny makeup glam with a heavy glitter eye shadow, soft winged liner, highlighted cheekbones, and brown lips, while her hair kept in a sleek push-back style

Before this, the star appeared in a golden glided gown from Gaurav Gupta's couture for the first day at the IIFA Awards

Thanks For Reading!

Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Other Best Dressed Celebs At IIFA Awards 2024
Find out More