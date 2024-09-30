Janhvi Kapoor Paints The Town GOLD With Dazzling Fashion Moments At IIFA Awards

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 30, 2024
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's favourite colour is gold, and her recent fashion choices prove it!
All images from Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram
From bejewelled golden lehengas to glided gowns, the fashion icon is donning an array of gold-hued ensembles
And, yet again, Janhvi opted for another gold moment for her second at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi
The Devara fame wore an exquisite golden two-piece set from the shelves of ace designer Rimzim Dadu, featuring a strapless tube top and a structured long skirt
The attire was adorned with wavy metallic cords, created with silver sequins
She exuded elegance in the minimal accessories, including dainty earrings and a statement diamond necklace
Adding more shimmer to her look, Janhvi opted for a shiny makeup glam with a heavy glitter eye shadow, soft winged liner, highlighted cheekbones, and brown lips, while her hair kept in a sleek push-back style
Before this, the star appeared in a golden glided gown from Gaurav Gupta's couture for the first day at the IIFA Awards
