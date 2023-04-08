Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani: Worst dressed celebs at recent style awards nite

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023

Between level Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and level Urfi Javed, seems like our B-town divas lack a complete sense of personality or sanity in their sartorial choices. Presenting eight such fashion choices that have left us bewildered

Varinder Chawla

We have never understood why anyone, let alone Janhvi Kapoor would deck up in something so uncomfortable, just for the heck of cloning a Kardashian. Like why?

Varinder Chawla

We suppose, we should give up on commenting any further on Bhumi Pednekar's appearances. There is no hope, right?

Varinder Chawla

Come rain or shine, every venue is technically a beach for Disha Patani

Varinder Chawla

We suppose Nora Fatehi was invited to a gala night in Siberia

Varinder Chawla

The Egyptians are looking for you, Miss. Pooja Hegde

Varinder Chawla

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reminds us off green crepe paper shreddings left over from our craft classes

Varinder Chawla

Either Mouni Roy should have dressed up in a gown or in a sari. This outfit surely has a personality disorder of another kind

Varinder Chawla

We suppose Shamita Shetty thought the event was in a vegetable market

Varinder Chawla

Ditto for Sharvari Wagh, who clearly looks like Banana Peppers

Varinder Chawla

