Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani: Worst dressed celebs at recent style awards nite

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
Between level Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and level Urfi Javed, seems like our B-town divas lack a complete sense of personality or sanity in their sartorial choices. Presenting eight such fashion choices that have left us bewildered
Varinder Chawla
We have never understood why anyone, let alone Janhvi Kapoor would deck up in something so uncomfortable, just for the heck of cloning a Kardashian. Like why?
Varinder Chawla
We suppose, we should give up on commenting any further on Bhumi Pednekar's appearances. There is no hope, right?
Varinder Chawla
Come rain or shine, every venue is technically a beach for Disha Patani
Varinder Chawla
We suppose Nora Fatehi was invited to a gala night in Siberia
Varinder Chawla
The Egyptians are looking for you, Miss. Pooja Hegde
Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reminds us off green crepe paper shreddings left over from our craft classes
Varinder Chawla
Either Mouni Roy should have dressed up in a gown or in a sari. This outfit surely has a personality disorder of another kind
Varinder Chawla
We suppose Shamita Shetty thought the event was in a vegetable market
Varinder Chawla
Ditto for Sharvari Wagh, who clearly looks like Banana Peppers
Varinder Chawla
