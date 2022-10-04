James Bond Day: Actors who played the iconic super spy

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2022
"Bond...James Bond". This is one of the most iconic character introductions in cinema of all times.
The James Bond franchise has been going strong for the past 5 decades and over the years, several actors have played the super spy on the silver screen. Here's a look at all the actors who took up the role and nailed it like a pro...
Sean Connery in 'Dr No', 'Thunderball', 'From Russia with Love', 'Goldfinger', 'You Only Live Twice', 'Diamonds are Forever', and 'Never Say Never Again'
David Niven in 'Casino Royale' (1967)
George Lazenby in 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (1969)
Roger Moore in 'Live and Let Die', 'The Man with the Golden Gun', 'The Spy Who Loved Me', 'Moonraker', 'For Your Eyes Only', 'Octopussy' and 'A View to a Kill'
Timothy Dalton in 'The Living Daylights' and 'Licence to Kill'
Pierce Brosnan in 'GoldenEye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 'The World Is Not Enough', 'Die Another Day'
Daniel Craig in 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall', 'Spectre', 'No Time to Die'
