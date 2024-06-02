Jaipur In Pics: 7 Must-Visit Places In The Capital City Of Rajasthan

By: Rahul M | June 02, 2024
Jaipur is one of the prominent places to explore in India. The pink city holds numerous forts, lakes and temples. Among them is Nahargarh Fort, which acts as a vantage point of the city.
Jal Mahal, a stunning palace surrounded by the tranquil waters of Man Sagar Lake, is a sight to behold. Its unique architecture is a testament to the city's artistic heritage.
Amer Fort, a majestic yellow structure that seems to touch the sky, is a testament to Jaipur's rich history. Its walls whisper tales of valor and grandeur, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts.
Albert Hall Museum is home to art and paintings. It is considered one of the oldest museums in Rajasthan.
Amber Fort is another famous place to visit in the state and is the site of major tourism. UNESCO has declared it a World Heritage Site. It is located on the outskirts of the city.
Birla Temple is a pilgrimage site in the city. The white marble religious monument is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayana.
The Hawa Mahal is ne of the most famous places in India. The Red and Pink Monument is one of the tallest monuments in the city and is worth visiting.
