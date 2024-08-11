Jacqueline Fernandez's Desi Couture That Captures Hearts

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 11, 2024

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez turns 39 today (August 11)

All images from Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

While the actress is popular among fans for her sizzling dance moves and captivating acting skills, her fashion closet never goes unnoticed by fashion enthusiasts

Apart from stunning in modern couture, the Kick star loves to adorn herself in desi avatars, which mostly include traditional lehengas and sarees with some Western twist

Channelling her inner royal charm, Jacqueline dons an array of exquisite lehengas from designer labels, which feature intricate embellishments and embroidery work

Away from glitz and glam, she also likes minimal fashion by wearing a lehenga with trendy prints and floral designing

From bold hues to retro vibes, the Yimmy Yimmy dancers never leave a chance to put on a saree for any events

Apart from her ensemble, the actress always complements her attire with magnificent jewellery and hair accessories

