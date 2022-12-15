It's Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi in final after France beat Morocco 2-0 in semis of FIFA World Cup 2022, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022
France and Kylian Mbappe are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated match-up with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco's historic run at football's biggest tournament
AFP
France beat Africa's first ever semifinalist 2-0 on Wednesday, with Mbappe playing a part in goal by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute
AFP
France will head into Sunday's title match against Argentina looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962
AFP
Mbappe has the chance to cement his status as football's new superstar when he comes up against the 35-year-old Messi, who has dominated the game with Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 15 years
AFP
There will be no team from the Arab world in the final of the first World Cup in the Middle East, a prospect that seemed nigh impossible before the tournament
AFP
Yet Morocco did break ground for Africa and generated an outpouring of pride among Arab nations after topping a group containing Croatia and Belgium and eliminating two more European powers — Spain and Portugal
AFP
In the 79th minute, Randal Kolo Muani came up with a right-footed shot from very close range to put France 2-0 up
France had much lesser possession of 39 per cent in comparison to Morocco who had 61 per cent while both teams had the same number of shots on target of three each
AFP
France will now lock horns against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final.
AFP
Thanks For Reading!