It's Hardcore: The Torus Praetorian, Designed Tough

By: G R Mukesh | November 24, 2024
TORSUS is an automobile brand founded by Ukrainian Vakhtang Dzhukashvili in 2014.
Torus Praetorian, like the Praetorian guards, is an exhibition of strength and endurance.
The vehicle is powered by a 12-speed 6.9-litre MAN diesel six-cylinder motor.
The vehicle has a total seating capacity of 35. And it has a corrosion-free body.
The MAN engine can give a top performance of 290 Hp and a torque of 1150 Nm.
The Praetorian has a ground clearance of 35 cm and fording depth of 68 cm.
The TORUS Praetorian is estimated to be priced at Rs 2 crore.
