It's Buzzing: The Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX

By: G R Mukesh | July 05, 2024
A car for your family, the Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is powerful enough to carry an additional trailer with it.
The GTX is equipped with two electric motors and is an All-Wheel-Drive.
The car can climb the top speed of 160 Kmph.
Inside, the car is carved to comfort with dark tones underscoring its sporty character.
The car is embedded with a 4MOTION drive system, allowing weight upto 1,800 kg to pulled effortlessly.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is estimated to be priced at around Rs 74 lakh.
