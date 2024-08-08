It's 8.8.8 Today, Explore The Mystical Powers Of The Lions Gate Portal And Watch Your Manifestations Come True

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 08, 2024
August 8, 2024 is the alignment of the 8.8.8. It's the eigth day of the eight month and is also a eight year as 24, is a multiple of eight
This occurance is called the Lion's Gate Portal. The aligntment of number eight symbolises abundance. It is a magical day to manifest
It is also the alignment of the sun in Leo with the star Sirius, Orion's belt. The alignment happens between Leo season, from July 28 to August 12 but the energies are at their peak today, on August 8
It is believed that on this day, people feel and receive a surge of spiritual energy that we can use to transform our lives and manifest everything we want to
The Lion's Gate Portal is most powerful tonight at exactly 8:08 pm when you should follow a few rituals and pray to the infinite cosmic energy
If you have been having a hard time due to Mercury Retrograde, the Lion's Gate Portal might be your chance to hope for some peace
On August 8, at exactly 8:08 pm, sit with yourself in silence, close your eyes and envision your desires. Manifest them out loud to the universe. From the next day, Start working towards your desires and trust the universal energy to be with you