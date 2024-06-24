Italian Roaring Elegance: Maserati's Icona And Leggenda

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 24, 2024
Maserati has unveiled the two special editions of its latest supercar – the MC20 Icona and Leggenda.
The Leggenda takes inspiration from the MC12 GT1 Vitaphone race car, featuring Nero Essenza black and Digital Mint teal paint, yellow trident logos, and black brake calipers.
The Icona features a livery inspired by the MC12 Stradale, with Bianco Audace matte white and Blu Stradale paint, blue trident logos, and blue brake calipers.
Both models come with a Sonus Faber sound system, an electronic limited-slip differential, and carbon-fiber interior trim.
The Icona has blue and silver racing seats, while the Leggenda has black and silver racing seats.
Each car has a carbon-fiber engine cover with a plaque reading 'ICONA. UNA DI 20' or 'LEGGENDA. UNA DI 20.'
Both cars are powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine with 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, achieving 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
