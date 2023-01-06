Italian legend Gianluca Vialli, former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker, dies aged 58, a look at his career in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
The former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58 after a 5 year battle with pancreatic cancer
Vialli began his career at Cremonese, his hometown club,
He then moved on to play for Serie A clubs Sampdoria and Juventus
Ended his playing career at Chelsea before going into management and coaching
He scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for Italy and featured in the Azzurri’s 1986 and 1990 World Cup squads.
Vialli reunited with Roberto Mancini to coach the Italy squad as they went on to lift Euro 2020
Vialli announced in recent weeks that he would be stepping away from his role as delegation chief with the Italy team to focus on his treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Vialli underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in November 2018, having been diagnosed with cancer one year earlier. He was initially given the all-clear in April 2020, but in December 2021 he announced the disease had returned