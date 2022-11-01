Ishaan Khatter celebrates birthday with Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022
Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter turned 27 on November 1
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor celebrated his birthday with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter
Amid the promotions of the film, the actors surprised Ishaan with a birthday cake
Ishaan also distributed cake to the paparazzi
The actors could be seen in a playful mood as they applied cake on the birthday boy's face
Several pictures of the trio have been doing the rounds on the internet
The actors are busy with the promotions of their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment
It is all set to be released on November 4, 2022
