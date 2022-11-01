Ishaan Khatter celebrates birthday with Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter turned 27 on November 1

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor celebrated his birthday with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amid the promotions of the film, the actors surprised Ishaan with a birthday cake

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ishaan also distributed cake to the paparazzi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actors could be seen in a playful mood as they applied cake on the birthday boy's face

Several pictures of the trio have been doing the rounds on the internet

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actors are busy with the promotions of their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It is all set to be released on November 4, 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

