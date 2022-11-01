Ishaan Khatter Birthday: Adorable photos with brother Shahid Kapoor

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022

Ishaan Khatter was born on November 1, 1995. He was born to actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, and is the half-brother to Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan's first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!', was alongside Shahid

In spite of being half-brothers, there is nothing but pure love between the two actors

The brothers are often spotted together

Both Shahid and Ishaan are seen supporting each others careers

In this adorable throwback picture, we can see a young Shahid holding toddler Ishaan in his arms. Their wide smiles indicate the precious bond between the brothers since childhood

When Ishaan made his debut as main lead in 2018 movie 'Dhadak', Shahid was in awe of his little brother

Here's another adorable throwback picture of the brothers smiling together

Despite having a busy schedule, Ishaan makes time for his family

Ishaan has stated that although he is proud to be Shahid's brother, he doesn't want to ride on his fame and create a identity for himself

