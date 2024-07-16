Isha Ambani Wears 'Garden Of Time' Inspired Sabyasachi Ensemble For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Reception

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 16, 2024
Businesswoman Isha Ambani has emerged as a fashion icon, courtesy, the extravagant wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
All images from Ambani update's Instagram
To conclude the star-studded affair, Isha donned a custom-made ivory ensemble by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi
The attire was inspired by J.G.Ballard's "The Garden of Time", which was also the theme for the Met Gala 2024
The reception outfit featured a voluminous lehenga adorned with floral embroidery and 3D applique detailing
She let her dramatic lehenga stand out by pairing it with a V-neckline blouse and matching dupatta
While not compromising on her exquisite jewellery, she opted for a multi-layered pearl and diamond neckpiece and maang tikka
For the hair and makeup, she opted for a soft wavy hairdo with a natural glam
Thanks For Reading!