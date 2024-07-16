Isha Ambani Wears 'Garden Of Time' Inspired Sabyasachi Ensemble For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Reception

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 16, 2024

Businesswoman Isha Ambani has emerged as a fashion icon, courtesy, the extravagant wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

All images from Ambani update's Instagram

To conclude the star-studded affair, Isha donned a custom-made ivory ensemble by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi

The attire was inspired by J.G.Ballard's "The Garden of Time", which was also the theme for the Met Gala 2024

The reception outfit featured a voluminous lehenga adorned with floral embroidery and 3D applique detailing

She let her dramatic lehenga stand out by pairing it with a V-neckline blouse and matching dupatta

While not compromising on her exquisite jewellery, she opted for a multi-layered pearl and diamond neckpiece and maang tikka

For the hair and makeup, she opted for a soft wavy hairdo with a natural glam

