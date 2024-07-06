Isha Ambani Flaunts Three Looks At Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 06, 2024
Isha Ambani Piramal, daughter of India's Billionaire Businessman Mukesh Ambani has always been a fashion icon and she never fails to serve a look.
At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony, Isha donned in this first ever custom couture Schiaparelli saree.
Isha Ambani's second look was a tulle lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. She looked gorgeous in this outfit.
This stunning lehenga that is paired with a matching blouse, both covered in a vast array of Swarovski crystals, over 160,000 silver crystals, and a range of multicolored jewels, with a focus on stones of emerald hues.
The lehenga is embellished with a lot of pearls and heavily jeweled tassel accessories, and it is richly adorned with tassels and beautiful stitching.
For the sangeet evening, Isha wore a custom Manish Malhotra's silver lehenga.
This silver lehenga was paired with a glitzy, asymmetrical, one-shoulder blouse studded with emerald-green Swarovski crystals.