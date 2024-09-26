Is It Safe To Consume Contraceptive Pills Without Medical Guidance?

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 26, 2024
Contraceptive pills might look like a savior but is it really safe consuming it without a doctor's prescription? No!
Some medical conditions (like heart disease, high blood pressure, or migraines) may make contraceptive pills unsafe for you
Consulting a doctor for pills is important because there are different types of contraceptive pills, and a doctor can help you choose the one that's best for your body
Doctor's might also be able to guide you better. Without their advice, you might not know how to handle common side effects like nausea, headaches, or mood changes
Contraceptive pills can interact with other medications you're taking, possibly making them less effective or causing harm
For some people, birth control pills increase the risk of serious conditions like blood clots, which a doctor would be able to help you with
A doctor will explain how to properly take the pills, what to do if you miss a dose, and when they become effective