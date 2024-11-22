IPL 2025: Top 5 Youngest Player At Mega Auction

By: Shreyas Dhopeshwarkar | November 22, 2024
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 13.
Ayush Mhatre is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 17.
Andre Siddharth is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 18.
Kwena Maphaka from South Africa is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 18. He played for Mumbai Indians earlier this year.
Allah Gazanfar from Afghanistan is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 18.
