IPL 2025: Top 5 Youngest Player At Mega Auction

By: Shreyas Dhopeshwarkar | November 22, 2024

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 13.

Pic Credit: Twitter

Ayush Mhatre is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 17.

Pic Credit: Twitter

Andre Siddharth is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 18.

Pic Credit: Twitter

Kwena Maphaka from South Africa is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 18. He played for Mumbai Indians earlier this year.

Pic Credit: Twitter

Allah Gazanfar from Afghanistan is the most youngest cricketer to feature in IPL mega auction, ageing just 18.

Pic Credit: Twitter