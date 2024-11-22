IPL 2025: Top 5 Oldest Players At Mega Auction

By: Shreyas Dhopeshwarkar | November 22, 2024

James Anderson is the most oldest player to be at mega auction, ages 42.

Pic Credit: Twitter

Faf Du Plessis is the most oldest player to be at mega auction, ages 40.

Pic Credit: Twitter

Mohammed Nabi is the most oldest player to be at mega auction, ages 40.

Pic Credit: Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin is the most oldest player to be at auction, ages 38.

Pic Credit: Twitter

David Warner is the most oldest player to be at mega auction, ages 38.

Pic Credit: Twitter