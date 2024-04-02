IPL 2024 Most Wickets: Mustafizur Rahman Headlines The Purple Cap Race

By: Aakash Singh | April 02, 2024
Mustafizur Rahman is leading the wicket-taking charts in IPL 2024. He started the tournament with a four-wicket haul against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and now has 7 in 3 matches at 15.14.
Rajasthan Royals' leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has snared 6 wickets in 3 matches at 9.16. Chahal claimed astonishing figures of 4-0-11-3 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma has also been sensational with his variations, especially with his slower deliveries. The veteran has taken 6 scalps in 3 matches at 15.5.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana is one of the brightest talents in the domestic circuit. Rana has claimed 5 wickets in only 2 matches and held his nerve superbly in a crunch situation against the SunRisers Hyderabad.
Trent Boult is the leader of the Rajasthan Royals' bowling unit and has lived up to the hype. In 3 matches, Boult has taken 5 scalps and was the chief reason behind RR's win over Mumbai Indians.
Khaleel Ahmed has been highly disciplined with the new ball for the Delhi Capitals. The right-arm seamer has plucked 5 wickets in 3 matches and played an instrumental role in Delhi's win over CSK.
Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger has been a revelation in IPL 2024. Burger, who bowls with the new ball, has taken 5 scalps in 3 games at 18.2
Andre Russell has been phenomenal with his variations for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russell has so far claimed 4 wickets in 2 games at 13.5.
